Car chase leads to police shooting outside Providence hospital; 1 dead, several injured

A man was fatally shot by police outside of a Providence, Rhode Island, hospital on Friday night, after authorities say he led police on multiple chases across two states, over two days.

Michael Pinto, of Glocester, became involved with law enforcement on Thursday when he tried to evade Glocester police who were attempting to pull him over, Burrillville Police Chief Stephen Lynch said, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR. The 40-year-old died the next day after being shot outside of Woman and Infants Hospital.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said at a news conference on Saturday that an intercity broadcast came over their radios, identifying a person who was wanted for shooting at Burrillville police, WJAR reports.

"The broadcast a short time later was changed stating that actually Burrillville police had shot at this individual," Perez said.

Pinto's alleged attempt to evade police on Thursday sparked a police pursuit from Glocester to Smithfield -- eventually ending with authorities calling off the effort, Lynch said.

According to WJAR, police who were on the lookout for Pinto spotted him Friday night, and another chase ensued from Burrillville, into Uxbridge, Massachusetts, and then into North Smithfield, RI, before that pursuit was also called off.

Pinto was later found stuck in traffic near a Subaru dealership on Route 146 south in North Smithfield and Burrillville police tried to box him with their cars.

"Sgt. Yakey and Officer Simas got out of their vehicles attempted to physically get him from the vehicle and Pinto then drove his vehicle at Sgt. Henry Yakey, Yakey fires two rounds into the vehicle at that time," Lynch said Saturday, WJAR reports.

According to police, Pinto then drove to Providence getting off Route 10, evading officers multiple times as he was allegedly driving erratically -- at one point hitting an unmarked car.

Two police sergeants eventually found Pinto near Woman and Infants Hospital, where he allegedly drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a nurse, WJAR reports.

"Mr. Pinto at this point placed his vehicle into reverse with Sgt. Rampone and the pedestrian nurse still on the sidewalk behind him. It is at this time both Sgt. Rampone and Sgt. Lopes discharged their duty weapons," Providence police chief Perez said.

Pinto was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died from his injuries, WJAR reports. His teenage daughter, who was in the car with him, was shot in the leg.

According to police, officers didn't know anyone else was in Pinto's vehicle until after the pursuit ended.

Sgt. Yakey and the nurse who was hit at the scene were also taken to the hospital.

WJAR reports that all three sergeants who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave -- standard protocol in this situation.

WJAR requested body camera footage from this incident but it has not yet been released.

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office is investigating.