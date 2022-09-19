Rhode Island City Council to Discuss Potential Removal of Mayor

A Rhode Island city council is set to hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

Woonsocket's City Council is scheduled to hold a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.

Sierra hopes that the Rhode Island Supreme Court gives council the authority to remove the mayor. On Thursday, the Ocean State's supreme court stopped action on the mayor's removal, "pending review of the 'Petition for Extraordinary Relief and Request for Stay and Conference' by the full Court at its conference on September 22, 2022," the court's order read.

Lawyers representing Mayor Baldelli-Hunt, who won reelection unopposed last Tuesday, would not comment to WJAR on the legal matter, but said in a statement that she will continue to serve the city.