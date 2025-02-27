Rhode Island College employee accused of hiding camera in restroom

A Rhode Island College employee is accused of planting a camera inside a restroom on campus, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Dean Faiola, 49, of Cranston, was arraigned in Providence District Court on a video voyeurism charge on Wednesday. Prosecutors allege that Faiola hid the camera inside a restroom at the Donovan Dining Center on the Providence campus. A student worker noticed the camera last week and reported it.

A school spokesperson said Faiola, who works as assistant director of dining procurement and resources, was suspended without pay. Campus and city police conducted a sweep of every public restroom, locker room and changing area on campus and found no other cameras. The spokesperson said they believe Faiola acted alone.

Faiola was released on personal recognizance, with an order to have no contact with an unnamed person involved in the case and given a no trespassing order.