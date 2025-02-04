Rhode Island lawmaker charged with drunk driving

A Rhode Island state lawmaker has been charged with drunk driving after a traffic stop early Monday morning in Cranston, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The news station reported that state representative Enrique Sanchez was stopped at a green light on Reservoir Avenue at around 3 a.m. Monday when an officer pulled up aside him, citing Cranston's police department.

Sanchez allegedly seemed confused and smelled of alcohol, WJAR reported. Sanchez reportedly told the officer he had not been drinking, but had taken Adderall for his ADHD. He also told the officer he was heading home to Providence after spending time at a friend's house in Central Falls.

He was later taken into custody, and appeared in court later on Monday for a driving under the influence charge. Police said in their report that once at the station, he said he had been drinking, and noted that his medication affects his mental state and driving, according to WJAR.

Sanchez did not comment on the situation when approached by a reporter, and requested that the reporter instead speak with his lawyer.