Rhode Island Making More First-Dose Appointments Available

The Rhode Island Department of Health made about 4,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccination appointments available on Tuesday.

The appointments for the Moderna vaccine were for March 30 through April 3 at the state-run mass vaccination site at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More first-dose appointments will be made available on Wednesday, but a department spokesperson said in a statement that the state has been concentrating on administering second doses and expects to give out 35,000 second doses this week.

The department expects larger numbers of first-dose appointments to be made available next week. More than 302,000 people in Rhode Island have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 169,000 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest department figures.