Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
capitol riot

Rhode Island Man Charged in Jan. 6 Riot

The FBI continues to investigate the events of Jan. 6 and is still looking for the public's help to identify all the perpetrators

By Thea DiGiammerino

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Rhode Island man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, the FBI said Wednesday.

William B. Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, Rhode Island, is accused of entering the Capitol along with thousands of other rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Cotton is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The FBI continues to investigate the events of Jan. 6 and is still looking for the public's help to identify all the perpetrators. Anyone with information can call them at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Department of Justice has established a public database with information on the cases, including defendant names, charges, cases status and court case numbers.

More on the Jan. 6 riot

US Capitol Riot 16 hours ago

Jan. 6 Rioter Who Warned of ‘Siege' is Sentenced to 3 Years

capitol riot Dec 6

‘Heroes' Who Defended Capitol From Trump Mob on Jan. 6 Receive Congressional Gold Medals

capitol riot Dec 6

Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Says Panel Will Issue Criminal Referrals to DOJ

This article tagged under:

capitol riot
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us