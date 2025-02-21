Rhode Island man killed in head-on crash on New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge

A Rhode Island man was killed in a head-on crash on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Thursday night, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Massachusetts state police said they were called to the crash on Route 6 around 10:45 p.m. Investigators believe a driver traveling west in New Bedford crossed the double yellow line and smashed into a vehicle traveling the other way.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver of the vehicle traveling east, identified as 28-year-old Mason Evich, of Fairhaven, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver who crossed the line suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation.