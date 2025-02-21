New Bedford

Rhode Island man killed in head-on crash on New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Rhode Island man was killed in a head-on crash on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge Thursday night, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Massachusetts state police said they were called to the crash on Route 6 around 10:45 p.m. Investigators believe a driver traveling west in New Bedford crossed the double yellow line and smashed into a vehicle traveling the other way.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The driver of the vehicle traveling east, identified as 28-year-old Mason Evich, of Fairhaven, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver who crossed the line suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us