Rhode Island Officials Lift Advisories for Blue-Green Algae

By Associated Press

blue green algae dogs

Rhode Island health and environmental officials are lifting recreational advisories that have been in place for a number of bodies of water because of a blue-green algae known as cyanobacteria.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the state Department of Environmental Management announced earlier this week that seasonal cooling and declining daylight have signaled a great reduction in risk. But that doesn't guarantee the toxins are absent.

Officials warn that a warm spell could trigger an algae bloom during the winter or spring.

The advisories are lifted in ponds and reservoirs in six communities. One warning remains in Little Compton.

