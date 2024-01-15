Rhode Island Police arrest Mass. man in suspected child kidnapping

A Massachusetts man is under arrest after allegedly fleeing from police following a suspected kidnapping, police said.

Police in Southbridge, Mass., alerted Rhode Island State Police around 8:30p.m. on Sunday to be on the lookout for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee that they say was involved in a kidnaping incident in their town.

Rhode Island State Police spotted the car on Route 95 South in Providence and tried to pull it over. Police say the driver fled southbound and briefly drove into Connecticut before re-entering Rhode Island. State Police stopped the car on Church Street in Richmond, Mass., and arrested the driver, whom police have identified as Seth Parenteau, 40, of Southbridge, Mass.

According to police, the juvenile in the car was taken to a Rhode Island hospital for an evaluation before being released to a representative from the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Parenteau was arraigned on multiple charges including reckless driving and child endangerment. He is being held on $6,000 surety bail in Rhode Island and is scheduled to have a bail review hearing at Fourth District Court on January 16.

Police say the incident, including the alleged kidnapping, remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on the kidnapping should contact Southbridge Police.