Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Rhode Island Removes Mask Rules For Fully Vaccinated People

Rhode Island's new guidelines do not change policies at hospitals and medical practices, where masks will continue to be required for everyone

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer have to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place.

Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday in line with federal guidance, the Providence Journal reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Some businesses are awaiting further instructions. Many large businesses are already allowing fully vaccinated customers to go without masks in the Ocean State.

The new guidelines do not change policies at hospitals and medical practices, where masks will continue to be required for everyone. Masks are also required in schools, where many students are not vaccinated.

The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessRhode Islandmask mandaterestrictions
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us