Rhode Island Removes Mask Rules For Fully Vaccinated People

Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer have to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place.

Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday in line with federal guidance, the Providence Journal reported.

Some businesses are awaiting further instructions. Many large businesses are already allowing fully vaccinated customers to go without masks in the Ocean State.

The new guidelines do not change policies at hospitals and medical practices, where masks will continue to be required for everyone. Masks are also required in schools, where many students are not vaccinated.