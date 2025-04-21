Rhode Island Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has died at age 76.

Ruggerio, a Democrat, was first elected to the state Senate in 1984 and had served as Senate president since 2017. He represented District 4, which includes parts of North Providence and Providence. He had been battling health issues, including cancer, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

He died early Monday, according to a release from the Rhode Island State Senate.

Gov. Dan McKee described Ruggerio as "a great friend and true public servant," who was dedicated to his work serving the state.

"Senate President Ruggerio will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to supporting working families and strengthening Rhode Island's economy," Gov. Dan McKee wrote in a post on X. "His service and thoughtful leadership have made Rhode Island a better place, and his legacy will leave a lasting impact on our state for generations to come. It was my honor to work alongside him."

A sad day for Rhode Island as we mourn the loss of a great man and true public servant in Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. pic.twitter.com/lDJAcRlz4r — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) April 21, 2025

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha also issued a statement on Ruggerio's passing:

"Today we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant in Senate President Dominick Ruggerio; one who displayed true leadership in addressing the state’s most pressing issues, from the opioid crisis to climate change and everything in between. Mr. Ruggiero led until the very end, demonstrating the same courage and tenacity in illness as he did his entire life, because of his steadfast commitment to the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders," the statement read in part.

The governor has ordered flags at half-staff in Ruggerio's honor.