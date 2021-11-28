Local

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Single-Family Home Prices Are Up as Sales Slow

By The Associated Press

The Rhode Island Association of Realtors reports that the median price of a single-family home in Rhode Island has continued to rise, as the number of sales has slowed down.

Association data shows the median price rose 12.7% in the past year, while the number of single-family home sales fell 22.3% year over year.

Agueda Del Borgo, association president, says the housing market will likely show more tempered activity in 2022 but the association still expects sales to remain strong.

There were similar trends in the condominium sector, but pending sales rose 10.8% year over year.

Rhode Island
