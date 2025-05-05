Providence

Man arrested after allegedly shooting his older brother in Providence

Colon is facing a domestic felony assault charge, as well as a gun charge.

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A man was arrested over the weekend in Providence, Rhode Island, after allegedly shooting his brother, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Eliezer Colon, 24, was arrested following the incident, which happened on East Drive in Providence on Saturday night. Colon has been accused of shooting his brother during an argument, according to WJAR.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim, 29, was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Colon is facing a domestic felony assault charge, as well as a gun charge.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An investigation is ongoing.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island May 1

Fire at Rhode Island gun club was accidential, fire investigators say

Housing Apr 29

Mass., Conn. & RI get failing grades on housing report card

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode Island
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us