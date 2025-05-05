Man arrested after allegedly shooting his older brother in Providence

A man was arrested over the weekend in Providence, Rhode Island, after allegedly shooting his brother, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Eliezer Colon, 24, was arrested following the incident, which happened on East Drive in Providence on Saturday night. Colon has been accused of shooting his brother during an argument, according to WJAR.

The victim, 29, was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Colon is facing a domestic felony assault charge, as well as a gun charge.

An investigation is ongoing.