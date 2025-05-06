Rhode Island

Man dead, woman wounded after shooting breaks out in Pawtucket

Anyone who has any information has been asked to contact authorities

A shooting on Monday afternoon in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, left a person dead and another wounded, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Police in the city responded to Arch Street at 2:30 p.m., when officers found a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who had been shot, WJAR reported, citing police.

They were both taken to the hospital – the man was pronounced dead there, WJAR reported.

The woman was said to be in stable condition.

Additional details were not immediately available.

