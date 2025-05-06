Man dead, woman wounded after shooting breaks out in Pawtucket

A shooting on Monday afternoon in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, left a person dead and another wounded, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.
Police in the city responded to Arch Street at 2:30 p.m., when officers found a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who had been shot, WJAR reported, citing police.
They were both taken to the hospital – the man was pronounced dead there, WJAR reported.
The woman was said to be in stable condition.
Anyone who has any information has been asked to contact authorities.
Additional details were not immediately available.