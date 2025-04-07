Several hurt after crash involving police cruiser in Providence

Several people were hurt, including an officer, over the weekend, during a crash involving a police cruiser in Providence, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, around 4:30, at the intersection of Broadway and Courtland Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It's unclear exactly how many people were injured — WJAR reported that the officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital as well.

The officer was said to be conscious and alert, and the others' injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police were responding to a call for a disturbance involving a gun at the time of the crash, WJAR reported, citing Providence police.

An investigation is ongoing by the Providence Police Traffic Division.