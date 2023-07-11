Rhode Island's Long Live Beerworks opens new location in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Just under a year ago, it was reported that a Rhode Island brewery was planning to expand to Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened.

According to a source, Long Live Beerworks is now up and running in Roxbury, with the brewery and taproom moving into the space on Hampden Street that had been home to Backlash Beer Co. as well as a short-term temporary home for the hard kombucha brewery Flying Embers (which is based on California). The new location of Long Live Beerworks joins its Providence location which first opened in the city's West End in 2016, moving to a larger location in a nearby mill complex in 2019.

The website for Long Live Beerworks mentions that the new outlet is in a soft opening phase with expanded hours on the way soon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the new location of Long Live Beerworks in Roxbury is 152 Hampden Street, Roxbury, MA, 02119. The website for the company is at https://www.longlivebeerworks.com/

[Earlier Article]

Long Live Beerworks in Providence Plans to Open New Brewery and Taproom in Roxbury

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



