Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s Main Airport Gets Federal Grant to Modernize

Rhode Island's main airport is getting a $4.7 million grant to modernize the terminal, acquire land and study effective noise reduction strategies.

By The Associated Press

101108 Airplane Generic
Getty Images

Rhode Island's main airport is getting a $4.7 million grant to modernize the terminal, acquire land and study effective noise reduction strategies.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced the Airport Improvement Program grant for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the quasi-public agency that oversees the airport's operations.

Most of the federal funding will be used to renovate restrooms and other public facilities in the 24-year-old airport terminal, Reed said. The renovations are expected to be complete this summer.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Whitey Bulger 51 mins ago

After Learning of Whitey Bulger LSD Tests, Juror Has Regrets

Holy Cross 2 hours ago

Holy Cross Rowing Coach Retires After Deadly Van Crash

About $400,000 will be used to purchase of 1.3 acres of vacant property within a runway protection zone for one of the runways. About $90,000 will be used to help update noise exposure maps that were generated in 2010.

"These new federal funds will improve runway safety, ensure that the FAA and the airport have up-to-date information to assess and address the impact of aircraft noise on the community, and ensure that the airport is a welcoming destination for all who visit Rhode Island,'' Reed said in a statement last week.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us