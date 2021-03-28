Local

Rhode Island

RI Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway Ramp

A Rhode Island man died Saturday in a crash on a highway ramp, state police said

By The Associated Press

A Rhode Island man died Saturday in a crash on a highway ramp, state police said.

The crash happened at around 5 p.m. on a ramp to I-95 North in Pawtucket. State police said John Betters III, 62, of Providence, had been driving on the highway ramp when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the grassy median and struck a tree head on.

Betters was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was later pronounced dead.

State police didn't release further details. The agency said the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
