Child, 4, dies after being pulled from pool in RI, police say

A 4-year-old boy died after drowning in a family's pool in North Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Officers responded to Cassisi Court around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a child who was pulled from a pool after being underwater for an undetermined amount of time, North Providence police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When officers arrived, firefighters were performing CPR to the child, according to police, who said the 4-year-old was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Neighbors told WJAR they witness a horrific scene.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I saw them run frantically to the back yard, and I was looking out my window when they carried him up," a resident told WJAR.

The child's death remains under investigation.