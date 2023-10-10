RI driver dies in fiery car crash on I-495 in Plainville, Mass.

A driver died in a fiery car crash on Interstate 495 early Tuesday morning in Plainville, Massachusetts State Police said.

The driver was found partway out of a BMW sedan's passenger's seat and face-down in water in the median of the highway near mile marker 35.2, police said. The driver's side of the car was on fire.

Two state troopers pulled the driver, who was the only person inside, out of the car, police said. Two bystanders helped bring him up the embankment.

Troopers and then paramedics performed CPR on the man, who was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead, police said. They identified him as Sage A. Woodward, a 23-year-old from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The crash is believed to have been caused by Woodward's BMW hitting the guardrail on the right side of I-495, sending it back across the road into into the median. Police continued investigating what happened Tuesday afternoon.

One officer cut his hand during the response and was taken to the hospital for treatment.