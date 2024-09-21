RI family mourns teen killed in Conn. rollover crash

Timothy Campbell's family is urging others to buckle up when they're in a car after the 18-year-old died in a crash while not wearing a seatbelt

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A vigil set up for 18-year-old Timothy Campbell (WJAR)
WJAR

A family in Cumberland, Rhode Island, is mourning the loss of a teen who was killed in a rollover crash in Connecticut last Friday.

Timothy Campbell, 18, was riding in the backseat of a friend's car on Sept. 13 when his friend sideswiped another vehicle on the road, causing his car to collide with the median and flip several times around 11 p.m., NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared dead at the scene, which was north of Exit 9 on Connecticut Route 25 southbound in Trumbull, police tell WJAR.

His friends and family are urging others to take notice of this and buckle up when they're in a car.

Campbell's family says he had just graduated high school and started a new job as teaching assistant at West Bay Collaborative in Warwick. They say his legacy will live on in those who loved him most.

"If we could tell him something right now it would be it would be you were loved 100%," his family told WJAR.

His girlfriend tells WJAR that he's leaving behind more than just his legacy -- she says she is pregnant with his child, and she hopes it's a boy who she can name after her late boyfriend.

There's a memorial happen Monday for Campbell at the JJ Duffy Funeral Home in Cumberland.

