RI Girl Asks Police to Test Cookie, Carrots for DNA Proof of Santa

A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA.

The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten Oreo cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department earlier this month to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” the girl wrote.

Her name and age were not disclosed, with the police chief only calling her a "local young investigator."

Benson immediately forwarded the “evidence” to the state’s Department of Health-Forensic Sciences unit for analysis.

“Items to be examined for traces of DNA and compared with profiles on record for the above-named suspect/aliases,” the department form says.

The charge? Failure to finish snacks.

Results are pending.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” Benson said.

The Cumberland Police Department said while it awaits the test results, they have been in contact with the "future-CPD Detective" and provided her with "some already uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus’ presence in her neighborhood the night of December 24th, 2022."