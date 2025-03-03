RI Gov. Dan McKee announces reelection campaign

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee released a video Monday announcing that he plans to seek reelection in 2026.

The 3-minute long video highlights McKee's major successes since he became governor in 2001 following the appointment of former Gov. Gina Raimondo as U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The video cites lifting pandemic restrictions, boosting education funding and investing in affordable housing as some of his key wins.

McKee, in his announcement, said he is fighting to protect Rhode Island from “Washington’s radical agenda,” while securing critical resources to improve the state's infrastructure.

He has also faced several major challenges over the past year as well, including the Washington Bridge fiasco and a major cyberattack on the state's health care system that compromised the personal information of hundreds of thousands of Rhode Islanders.

Former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, who finished second behind McKee in the 2022 Democratic primary, is also expected to run in 2026.