RI Gov. Gina Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus Outbreak

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to brief the public on her administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic in the state at 1 p.m. Sunday.

As of Saturday, the state had reported 4,491 reported cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including 137 fatal cases.

Her remarks come a day after an executive order requiring all workers to wear masks went into effect.

Under the order, all employees in customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers, nonprofits and construction workers are required to wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are at work.

Businesses must remind their customers to wear face coverings. The only exceptions are for anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or children under the age of two.

Raimondo has said the virus is expected to peak in the state sometime between the last week of April and the first week of May.

Rhode Island's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 8.

