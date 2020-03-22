Local
Rhode Island

RI Gov. Gina Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus Outbreak

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to provide an update on the coronavirus in the state at 1 p.m..

Raimondo said she has no plans to institute a statewide lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 66, up 12 from Friday. The new patients range in age from their 20s to their 70s, and three are hospitalized.

Raimondo said at this time she has no plans for a shelter in place or a lockdown, but she will be implementing new restrictions in the next few days.

Rhode IslandcoronavirusGina Raimondo
