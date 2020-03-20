RI Gov. Raimondo Shifts Friday’s Coronavirus Update Online

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will update the public on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak Friday at 1 p.m. For the first time, that update will be provided virtually.

The update will be done remotely and streamed on Facebook Live in order to keep up with public health guidance on social distancing, according to a statement from the department of health.

Reporters will still be able to ask questions in real time.

Health officials have so far reported 20 cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Raimondo will be joined by Dr. Nicole Alexandra-Scott. Health officials reported 11 new cases of the disease on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 44. The state is currently trying to secure swabs for testing as well as protective gear for health care workers such as gloves, masks and gowns. Raimondo has expressed her hope to avoid a shelter in place.

"I want to avoid (a shelter-in-place order). That would be truly crushing to our economy," Raimondo said Thursday, adding that she hoped that social distancing would slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.