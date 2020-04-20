RI Gov. Raimondo to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to brief the public on her administration's response the novel coronavirus, Monday.

Raimondo was set to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, the state had reported 5,090 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 155 fatal cases.

Raimondo last week issued an executive order requiring all workers to wear masks went into effect.

Under the order, all employees in customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers, nonprofits and construction workers are required to wear a cloth face mask that covers their nose and mouth when they are at work.

Businesses must remind their customers to wear face coverings. The only exceptions are for anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or children under the age of two.

Raimondo said Sunday state inspectors had conducted spot-checks on businesses Saturday and that compliance was "pretty good."

Raimondo has said the virus is expected to peak in the state sometime between the last week of April and the first week of May.

Rhode Island's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 8.

