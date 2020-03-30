RI Gov. to Brief Public on State’s Most Recent Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to brief the public on the state's most recent coronavirus response efforts Monday afternoon.

Raimondo is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

Health officials reported 294 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, including three deaths.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announces the state's first two deaths in the coronavirus pandemic and announces a sweeping set of new measures aimed at stopping its spread, including a stay-at-home order.

On Sunday, Raimondo announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling to Rhode Island for non-work related purposes. The restriction does not apply to public health, public safety or healthcare workers.

The Ocean State has a stay-at-home order in place until April 13.

People are not permitted to leave the house unless it is for food, medical supplies, gas or other essential items.