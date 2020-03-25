Local
coronavirus

RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Outbreak

Health officials had reported 124 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday

By Abby Vervaeke

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to provide an update on how Rhode Island is fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday.

Raimondo was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 124 cases of COVID-19. No deaths have been reported in the state.

Raimondo announced on Tuesday measures to provide child care to parents amid the coronavirus crisis.

The governor also said the state's presidential primary, which was postponed from  April 28 primary to June 2 would be a "primarily mail ballot election."

