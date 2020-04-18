RI’s Governor to Give Update on State’s Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Saturday afternoon.

She is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. The event will be livestreamed in this story.

The state reported an additional 13 COVID-19-related fatalities on Friday, bringing its total to 118 deaths. The state Department of Health announced 366 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total to almost 4,200.

Raimondo has said that coronavirus cases are expected to peak in the state around May 3. Rhode Island's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 8.

Of the 13 new deaths, 10 lived in nursing homes and assisted living homes, and overall more than 90 of the people who have died in Rhode Island lived in such facilities.

Residents of what Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott called congregate-care facilities are particularly susceptible to the coronavirus, she said Friday.

"We are doing everything we can to keep them safe," she said.

Measures either already in place or set for launch soon include isolation at the first sign of symptoms; aggressive and more frequent testing of residents and their caregivers every seven to 10 days; and the creation of "strike teams" that can be deployed to nursing homes that are experiencing outbreaks to aid the staff.

The state will also provide support for families taking care of elderly relatives at home, she said.

Beacon Mutual Insurance Co., Rhode Island's dominant workers' compensation insurer, will work under the presumption that front-line health care workers with COVID-19 got the disease in the line of duty, and are therefore eligible for benefits, Raimondo said Friday.

The company will also expedite the claims of health care workers, she said.