RI Gov. to Speak on Efforts to Slow Coronavirus Spread

The state has reported 566 cases of COVID-19, including 10 deaths

By Staff Reports

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response Friday afternoon.

Raimondo is set to speak at 1 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Rhode Island had reported 566 cases of coronavirus, including 10 deaths.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo held a special press conference answering questions submitted by kids.

Raimondo Thursday commended students for their continued efforts to learn at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after the governor ordered all schools to shut down their buildings last month.

