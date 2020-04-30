RI Gov. to Update Public on Coronavirus Response

Gov. Gina Raimondo was expected to brief the public on her administration's response to the novel coronavirus, Thursday.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

The governor said Wednesday that she remained hopeful she would be able to lift Rhode Island's stay-at-home order on May 9 if the number of coronavirus cases continues to stay flat or even begin to decline.

"We're not seeing a decline, but we're also not seeing an increase, and that's really good news," she said at her daily press briefing. "It doesn't mean we're out of the woods -- we're seeing a slight uptick in hospitalizations, a slight uptick in ICU -- but it is a plateau. And that's something you should be proud of and feel good about."

Two Wellesley teenagers made hundreds of cards for seniors with encouraging messages amid the coronavirus crisis.

If everybody continues to obey the stay-at-home order between now and May 8, and if the numbers continue to trend the way they have for the past week, she said her goal is still to allow the state to enter the first phase of the reopening on May 9.

Raimondo has urged residents not to ease up now, despite the fact that the weather may be improving in the coming days.

The first phase of the reopening will still limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, expanding to 15 or fewer and eventually even more, but Raimondo said she doesn't imagine large gatherings like Fourth of July parades, music festivals or big weddings will be possible in Rhode Island this summer.

Earlier Wednesday, the state reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths, bringing the total death toll to 251. Health officials also announced 321 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 8,247.