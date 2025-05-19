RI high school basketball coach acquitted of molestation, sex assault charges

A former Rhode Island basketball coach was acquitted Monday of second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault and convicted of lesser misdemeanor battery charges, according to WJAR.

Aaron Thomas, 57, a once popular coach and teacher at North Kingston High School, was on trial for asking hundreds of male student-athletes to take off their underwear so he could check their body fat. For nearly 30 years, he designed and administered a fitness test that involved measuring the young athletes' upper inner thighs and pressing his fingers into their groin areas with no other adults present.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jurors began deliberating on May 13 but had to start over last week after a jury member was excused. They asked two questions Thursday and had Friday off. Testimony in the trial lasted six weeks.

Defense attorneys contended Thomas conducted the tests because he was focused on developing a successful athletics program, downplaying the credibility of students who say they were humiliated and embarrassed.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They acknowledged the test was wrong and not backed by body composition experts but insisted it didn’t break the law. They said that’s because Thomas didn’t touch the athletes for sexual gratification or arousal, a key requirement under the charges he faced.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, presented a starker picture in their closing argument, focusing on Thomas creating a program that allowed him to have unfettered access to young naked boys for decades.

Quoting from the student-athletes who testified throughout the trial, the prosecution argued that Thomas preyed on prepubescent boys who were smaller in size and likely intimidated by his authority.

A key detail surrounding the case is the question Thomas would present to the male athletes, asking if they were “shy or not shy?” Those who said no were asked to strip naked, allowing Thomas to pinch various areas of their bodies, including near their groins and buttocks. The tests were conducted behind closed doors, first in a small closet-like room and then eventually in Thomas' office.

During his testimony, Thomas told his attorney he likely saw more than 600 student-athletes throughout his career, with “roughly 80%” of them taking their underwear off during the test. He acknowledged that removing the underwear was not necessary.

During his third day of testifying, Thomas acknowledged he lied to law enforcement when he was initially asked if students were naked for the tests.

“I’m truly sorry that it occurred the way it occurred,” Thomas said. “It was never my intent to ever hurt or cause any kind of pain, or embarrass, or make uncomfortable, even, any of the student-athletes. It was just for competitive advantage.”

Although Thomas is alleged to have performed the tests on multiple students over many years, the charges relate to just two. One was 14 at the time of the alleged crime between September 2000 and February 2002.

Thomas is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.