RI highway ramp shut down as crews repair unstable sign

By Thea DiGiammerino

WJAR-TV

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation had to temporarily shut down the exit ramps from I-95 to the 6-10 connector during Friday's morning commute to repair an unstable sign, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

The ramps on I-95 southbound at exits 37B, C and D were closed Friday morning around 7 a.m. as RIDOT employees secured a large sign over the roadway. They reopened around 8:30 a.m., the agency said.

No further issues were reported.

