RI highway ramp shut down as crews repair unstable sign

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation had to temporarily shut down the exit ramps from I-95 to the 6-10 connector during Friday's morning commute to repair an unstable sign, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

The ramps on I-95 southbound at exits 37B, C and D were closed Friday morning around 7 a.m. as RIDOT employees secured a large sign over the roadway. They reopened around 8:30 a.m., the agency said.

RIDOT is taking down a damaged overhead sign at exit 37B,C and D on I-95 southbound to replace it. This is at the exit to Routes 10 and 6 west. The ramp is closed. This work is scheduled to finish at about 10 a.m. Please seek other routes. Thank you for your patience. — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) February 14, 2025

No further issues were reported.