Rhode Island

RI man arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole in South Kingstown

John E. Disano, 53, of Narragansett, was arrested after he was involved in a single-car crash around 4 p.m. Friday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A Rhode Island man was allegedly driving impaired when he crashed his car into a utility pole in South Kingstown on Friday afternoon.

South Kingstown police say John E. Disano, 53, of Narragansett, was involved in a single-car crash around 4 p.m. in the area of 1097 Middlebridge Road.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police allege that Disano struck a utility pole, causing it to snap and fall across both lanes of the road, which had to be closed for several hours as crews worked to fix downed wires.

During the investigation, police say Disano exhibited signs of impairment and was unable to pass a series of standardized field sobriety tests.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

He was subsequently arrested for suspicious of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs. He later refused to submit to a breath and/or chemical test, according to police.

Officers seized a notable quantity of suspected narcotics, which will be tested, police said. Additional charges are possible.

“Driving under the influence of any substance is a serious offense that endangers everyone on the road,” South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said in a statement. “This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of making responsible choices and we are fortunate that the consequences were not more dire.”

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

46 mins ago

Man shot to death in Walmart parking lot in Providence

Fenway Park 1 hour ago

‘Ultimate Boston moment': Matt Damon, Casey Affleck enjoy day at Fenway Park

Disano was held overnight at the South Kingstown Police Department and will be arraigned at the station. It wasn't clear if he had obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us