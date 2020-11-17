Local

Rhode Island

RI Man Charged With Murder in Halloween Shooting

Jairo Esdel Galva turned himself in earlier this month after a warrant was issued for his arrest

A Central Falls man charged with fatally shooting another man in Pawtucket on Halloween night has been indicted on murder and other charges, the Rhode Island attorney general's office announced Tuesday.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 21, is charged in the Oct. 31 shooting death of Joel Rosario, 22, also of Central Falls.

Galva turned himself in earlier this month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Galva was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime resulting in death, committing a drive-by shooting and carrying a pistol without a license, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha's office.

Authorities did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Galva is being held without bail pending arraignment scheduled for Thursday. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

