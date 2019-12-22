RI Man Dies in Fitchburg, Mass. Crash

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash in Fitchburg, Massachusetts that left a 54-year-old man from Providence dead.

Just after 5 a.m., a crash on Route 2 near Exit 29 was reported, police said. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Ford Transit van. The driver was brought to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was the only one in the van. Police aren't yet sure why the driver drove off the road, according to a news release.