RI Man Facing Murder Charge After Roommate's Death

By Associated Press

A 31-year-old Providence man is now facing a murder charge in the death of one of his roommates who died five days after he was stabbed, police said.

Marcus Huffman Jones was arrested on Aug. 17, the day after the stabbing, and charged with domestic assault, but the charges were upgraded after the victim died Saturday, police said in a statement Monday.

The victim, Kenneth McClain, 33, was found by police on Aug. 16 collapsed on the kitchen floor of a home in the city with a stab wound to the chest, police said. According to the police report, he gave officers the name of the person who stabbed him and identified him as a roommate, The Providence Journal reported.

Police did not disclose a motive.

Jones is represented by Donna Uhlmann, who declined to comment on the case. He remains jailed pending his next court date

