RI Man Reported Dead in 2020 Turns Up Alive in Scotland, Now Facing Sexual Assault Charges

Nicholas Alahverdian, a Rhode Island man believed to have died two years ago, has been found alive in Scotland as he faces sexual assault charges.

The Providence Journal reported that Alahverdian, a longtime advocate for Department of Children, Youth, and Families reform, was hospitalized in Scotland with COVID-19 symptoms last month.

The ProJo reported that Alahverdian had been linked to a 2018 sexual assault case in Utah using DNA evidence. Under an alias, Nicholas Rossi, Alahverdian was reportedly involved in several other similar offenses across the country as far back as 2008. He was convicted on two sex-related charges in Ohio that year, the ProJo reported.

The Utah County District Attorney's office said that Alahverdian has been taken into custody and that officials are working on having him extradited to the state. The DA's office said that Alahverdian had fled the country in order to avoid prosecution and had led officials in other states to believe he was dead.

It was reported by Alahverdian's family on March 3, 2020, that he had died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma at age 32.

As an advocate for the DCYF, Alahverdian claimed he was abused and tortured during out-of-state placements in Florida and Nebraska as a child himself, eventually exposing dangerous living conditions for children.

Utah County DA David Leavitt told WJAR that authorities weren't looking for Alahverdian in Europe.

"It was a cold case because the suspect did a really great job of hiding himself and creating new identities," Leavitt told WJAR.

The ProJo reported that Alahverdian also faced fraud and extortion complaints in Utah and Ohio.