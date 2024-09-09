McKee to announce grant program for small businesses affected by bridge closure

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is set to announce Monday a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses cope with the effects of the Washington Bridge closure, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The Red Bridge Tavern in East Providence will host McKee's announcement of the Washington Brdige Small Business Grant Program.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The westbound side of the bridge was shut down on Dec. 11 because of a "critical failure of some bridge components," impacting businesses in Providence and East Providence as traffic delays increased due to the closure.

Demolition of that bridge will cause nightly closures in Providence this week, reports WJAR.