RI Men Abducted Postal Worker Over Missing Cocaine, Police Say

Four men face charges in Rhode Island after authorities say they kidnapped a postal worker who they mistakenly believed had stolen a shipment of their cocaine.

The Boston Globe reports the men were engaged in a scheme to ship drugs from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island and became convinced the mail man had stolen one of their packages. They held the man at gunpoint and forced him to take them to his home, but released him when they realized their error.

The incident was reported to police, who uncovered the larger plot to import drugs. Authorities arrested the men after intercepting three packages containing 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Four men face kidnapping and drug charges. A fifth suspect faces only drug charges. It was unknown Saturday whether the men, who are residents of Providence and Johnston, are represented by attorneys.