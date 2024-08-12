RI mountain biker who died during race remembered for his larger than life smile

A mountain biker from Rhode Island who died last weekend during a national competition is being remembered for his contagious personality and bright smile.

Scott Huntley, 34, crashed during his downhill race at the 2024 Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships at Ride Rock Creek in Zirconia, North Carolina, on Sunday, Aug. 4, USA Cycling said. Event medical staff promptly attended to Huntley on course and he was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries later that evening.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

USA Cycling extended its deepest condolences to Huntley's loved ones, friends and the cycling community.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Ride Rock Creek also extended its deepest condolences to Huntley's family, friends and fellow racers, calling this an incredibly difficult time.

"We stand with you in your grief and will continue to offer our support in every way we can," the Ride Rock Creek Mountain Bike Family posted on Facebook. "Scott’s passion and spirit will always be remembered in our rider family.

Let’s all ride in memory of Scott."

Race organizer "Eastern States Cup" announced Huntley's 401 plate number has been retired as a tribute "to one of the best to ever do it."

Eastern States Cup went on to describe Huntley as a friend to all with an always positive energy.

"Those who knew Scott will tell stories of his legend for many years to come. His spirit will live on in the stories we tell, the photos we see, and the memories we have," they wrote in a Facebook post.

"Scott was the ultimate competitor, and yet still, he’d make time to help anyone who needed it. His smile and attitude were contagious, his humor always on point and his love for the sport will all be missed dearly," the post continued.

"To his friends and family, we mourn with you in this dark time and wish that you can find comfort in the days to come. Scott, we were all better people for knowing you."

Huntley's girlfriend, Kristina Grande, tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that he always put passion into everything he loved. She says he became interested in downhill mountain biking about four years ago.

Grande acknowledges it's a dangerous sport with a high possibility of injury.

“You don’t tell people to be safe, you tell people to be smart because it’s just not a safe sport whatsoever," she told WJAR.

According to Grande, Huntley sustained his fair share of injuries in the past, including a broken collar bone and broken wrist. Though he fell many times, Grande says he always got back up, so when they learned he struck a tree during last weekend's race, Grande wasn't initially thinking the worst.

“When we found out he fell we were like, 'Oh, ok. Scott will get back up, he always gets back up," she said. “This is probably the most painful thing I’ve ever gone through in my life."

“He was really happy, he really died doing what he loved and being loved and feeling like he was a part of something," she added.

There was a memorial ride Saturday afternoon for Huntley at Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, followed by a moment of silence.