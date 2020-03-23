RI Officials to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered all gyms, salons and other "close contact" businesses to close by Monday afternoon as the state works to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor announced the new measures on Sunday, saying the state needs to be "more aggressive" in its response to the virus. Her new order also requires theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues to close their in-person operations, and Raimondo is urging all residents to work from home if possible.

The order requires gyms, fitness centers, hair salons, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors to close by 5 p.m. Monday. Raimondo says it was a tough decision but vowed to help small businesses get back on their feet later.

The governor said she would consider implementing a statewide shelter-in-place order if residents did not follow social distancing guidelines.

"I want to avoid this since many are out of work," Raimondo said Sunday. "Every single Rhode Islander needs to be very serious and to follow these directions in the next few weeks. What we do in the next two weeks will determine our future."

Raimondo and Rhode Island Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will provide an update on the coronavirus disease response at 1 p.m. The livestream can be viewed here.

As of Sunday, there were 83 coronavirus cases in Rhode Island, according to numbers released by the state's Department of Health. The number of people under self-quarantine was 2,750.