A RI representative wants the state's transportation director fired

One state representative in Rhode Island is calling for the immediate termination of the state's transportation director.

Rep. Robert Quattrocchi said under the directorship of Peter Alviti, there is now a "maintenance nightmare" in regard to state bridges. In a Facebook post by the RI House GOP House Minority Office, he called for Gov. Dan McKee to fire the RIDOT director. This action comes after the continued demolition of the Washington Bridge and other "gross mismanagement" of state bridges, according to Quattrocchi.

Quattrocchi, who says he has 30 years of concrete construction experience, said that questionable workmanship under Alviti's command has led to deterioration and cracks in many bridge footings.

While examining a bridge over Route 6 in Johnston, Quattrocchi told NBC10 WJAR, "This is unacceptable, I mean, we have a brand new bridge, brand new steel decking up there with brand new concrete, new jersey barriers, sitting on this. It's unacceptable."

He said the rotting and cracking concrete he was pointing to was just one example.

“I found his response to my question during the October 17 public Zoom meeting on the Washington Bridge incompetent, negligent or both," said Quattrocchi, according to the RI House of Representatives, House Minority Office, GOP Facebook page.

In an October Washington Bridge community meeting Alviti said, "We have done repairs to structures that have had rotting concrete, and we have patch them, which is a standard practice throughout the United States in keeping concrete cover over reinforcing."

Quattrocchi believes taxpayers in Rhode Island deserve better and cannot afford the current transportation director's excuses any longer.

WJAR reached out to RIDOT and the Governor's Office Monday to ask about Quattrocchi's push to get rid of Alviti, but has not yet heard back.