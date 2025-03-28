RI secures $220M in federal money for Washington Bridge project

Rhode Island has secured more than $220 million from the federal government to rebuild the Washington Bridge, according to Gov. Dan McKee, who made the announcement Thursday.

NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports that the state signed an agreement Thursday with the U.S. Department of Administration to unlock the funds. The money was initially awarded during the Biden administration, but when President Donald Trump took office it was in question as his administration cut federal funding across the country.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"This agreement locks in the United States Department of Transportation funding for the project. With this signing, the full funding for the new Washington Bridge has been assured. We are tremendously grateful to Secretary Duffy and the Trump administration for following through with this commitment," McKee said.

The westbound side of the bridge, which takes Interstate 195 across the Seekonk River connecting Providence and East Providence, was shut down in December 2023 over structural concerns. Currently, traffic is moving in both directions over the eastbound side.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

McKee said the timelines for the bridge demolition and rebuild remain unchanged. The demolition has been underway, and the state plans to chose between two companies approved through a request for qualifications process. Final selection on the company that will do the construction is expected in June 2025.