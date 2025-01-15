RI state troopers face discipline for sharing video of death on Snapchat

Rhode Island State Police say they are considering disciplinary measures after troopers allegedly shared a disturbing video of a deadly pedestrian crash on social media.

Video obtained by WJAR showed a traffic camera recording of 21-year-old Alex Montesino being struck and killed by a car while crossing Interstate 95 in Providence last October.

The clip reportedly passed through the hands of at least two Rhode Island State Police troopers before it was shared on Snapchat. The video includes laughter in the background and an explicit caption.

“It’s gut-wrenching and it’s really horrible,” Frank Vidal, Montesino's uncle, told WJAR.

The family said the video dehumanized Montesino, turning his death into a social media meme. They said his twin sister saw the video just moments before his funeral.

State police said they launched an investigation through their Professional Standards Unit after learning of the video.

“When we became aware of the existence of the video, we initiated an investigation through our Professional Standards Unit. The investigation has been concluded, and we are in the process of determining appropriate discipline,” Lt. Col. Robert Creamer said in a statement. “The behavior exhibited by the Troopers involved does not reflect the values of the Rhode Island State Police. Our thoughts are with the grieving family.”

Montesino's family is calling for the trooper's involved to be fired.

“That... that’s the minimal that should happen,” Vidal said. “They should be fired, and they need to seek some kind of mental help.”