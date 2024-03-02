RI teen killed in Cumberland crash: ‘Tragic loss of a young life'

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a serious crash Thursday night in Cumberland, Rhode Island, something police are calling "heartbreaking -- yet avoidable."

Cumberland police say the teen was driving on Mendon Road around 10:45 p.m. when his vehicle struck another car as it was turning from Vivian Avenue onto Mendon.

The teen's car left the roadway, severed a telephone pole, struck a fire hydrant, and tumbled a great distance back into the roadway before coming to a rest on its side in the area of Grand Avenue, police say.

The Woonsocket teen, whose name has not been released, was partially ejected. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical assistance on scene.

According to police, the teen was not wearing a seatbelt; they say a device had been installed in his car to prevent the buckle from being inserted. AAA Northeast tells WJAR that unfortunately, devices exist that can be inserted into the seatbelt receiver to trick cars into thinking you're buckled up to stop the car from beeping.

Police also believe that speed and driving behavior were contributing factors in this fatal crash.

“On behalf of the Cumberland Police Department, I offer my condolences to this young man’s family, friends, and loved ones. This tragic loss of a young life is heartbreaking, yet avoidable," Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement. "I would like to remind all motorists to always wear their seatbelt and drive within a safe, and appropriate, speed and manner."

Mendon Road was closed for hours, reopening shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

People living nearby described a tragic scene to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

"It was pretty, pretty traumatic. He ended up hitting my car, hitting another, and the light pole and fire hydrants. He hit a lot, so to also do that much damage he had to have been flying, flying," Jacob Dillon told WJAR. "Sad, it's unfortunate. It's a very tragic scene."

An investigation is ongoing.