Rhode Island

RI to retain control of Providence Public Schools

Rhode Island's takeover will remain in place for at least the next three years

The state of Rhode Island will keep control of the Providence Public School District for now, according to NBC affiliate WJAR, despite the school board voting to end it.

The state took over the district five years ago after a scathing John Hopkins report highlighted problems like bullying, fighting, poor learning conditions and crumbling buildings.

Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said that the district has made a lot of progress since it first took over in 2019.

However, she said she's not confident Providence schools will stay the course.

"Anyone that's in education knows that this takes time," said Infante-Green. "We intent to make sure that these structures and systems are in place, so that the district can go back to local control. That is our desire, trust me."

The Providence School Board president called the decision "disappointing."

The state takeover will remain in place for at least the next three years.

