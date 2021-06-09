RI Woman Died Days After Motorcycle Crash in New Bedford, Mass.

A 24-year old woman from North Scituate, Rhode Island died Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts Sunday.

Krystal Gerardo was a passenger on a motorcycle being driven by a 28-year-old New Bedford man. Gerardo died late Tuesday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn's Office.

On Sunday evening the motorcycle was being driven northbound in the area of 2344 Acushnet Avenue when it struck a guardrail on the eastbound side of the street. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment of injuries to his arms and chest.

No other cars were involved. The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police.