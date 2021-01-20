Local

RI Woman Stabbed, 6 People Robbed at Dedham Holiday Inn: Police

A Rhode Island woman was stabbed after a group of six people were robbed at gunpoint at a Dedham Holiday Inn, police said

An 18-year-old woman is in the hospital with a stab wound after a robbery at a Holiday Inn in Dedham, Massachusetts Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Just before 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man entered the hotel room and threatened to shoot the six people who were staying there. The man allegedly pointed a black semi-automatic firearm at the three men and three women inside and robbed them of their wallets, bags and other items.

The woman from Providence, Rhode Island is being treated at Beth Israel Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Dedham Police found the victims in the hotel elevator. The suspect fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

